Police: 30-year-old man dead after shooting in Chillicothe

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police department’s detective division.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Chillicothe Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chillicothe Police Department, officers were called to the 180 block of East 4th Street at 2:08 p.m. on a report of gunshots and a person on the ground. When police arrived, they found Joseph Pollock laying in front of a residence injured.

Pollock was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

When officers were called to the scene, a description of a person of interest was provided and officers later located that person driving a motorcycle. A pursuit began and police said the person was able to evade law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police department’s detective division.

The department released a statement which read in part:

“We understand that incidents like this can cause concern within the community. We want to assure the public that we are taking this matter seriously and have assigned resources to address the situation promptly. Increased patrols will be implemented in the vicinity of the shooting to enhance public safety and provide a sense of security to the neighborhood.

“We will provide updates on the investigation as soon as we are able. We appreciate the community's patience and cooperation during this ongoing investigation. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well‐being of our residents and will continue to work tirelessly to maintain law and order in our city."