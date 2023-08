Police officers found the victim at a residence on Sandridge Road on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the death of a man who was found shot on the city's northeast side on Monday.

Police said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of Sandridge Road, off Cleveland Avenue, where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:43 p.m.