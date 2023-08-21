'We are steadily improving': Ohio State's Sammy Sasso provides update after being shot in University District

Sammy Sasso was shot in the University District on Friday. Circumstances around the shooting are not known at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso said his condition is steadily improving days after he was shot in the University District near campus on Friday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of North High Street just before 8:25 p.m.

Officers found Sasso with gunshot wounds in an alley. He was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition, but his condition has since improved and is expected to be OK.

“God bless everyone for their support during this time. It’s been tough as hell but we are steadily improving. I can’t thank everyone enough for being in my corner,” Sasso tweeted Sunday night.

god bless everyone for their support during this time. it’s been tough as hell but we are steadily improving. I can’t thank everyone enough for being in my corner. — sasso chamberlain (@sammysasso) August 21, 2023

The Ohio State Wrestling team posted a graphic on Facebook, showing dozens of posts from other groups showing their support for Sasso.

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for Sammy from our Buckeye Family and the entire wrestling community. #SassoStrong Posted by Ohio State University Wrestling on Sunday, August 20, 2023

According to an incident report from the Columbus Division of Police, witnesses say the incident started as a carjacking. Sasso stopped and got out of his car along North High Street. That's when two suspects came up to Sasso, pulled out a handgun and demanded his car before shooting him. The suspects drove away from the scene.

The Ohio State University Police Department is assisting Columbus police with the investigation.

Sasson is from Nazareth, Pennsylvania and was a fifth-year senior this past season. He is a two-time Big Ten champion and two-time NCAA runner-up.

“Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC, thankful Sasso’s injuries are not life-threatening and are supporting Sasso and his family,” Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan said in a statement.