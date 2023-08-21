16-year-old charged in shooting that seriously injured man in Whitehall

The shooting happened Sunday night on Erickson Avenue, just west of South Hamilton Road, around 11:20 p.m.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was charged in a shooting that left a 19-year-old man seriously injured in Whitehall Sunday night.

The Whitehall Division of Police says officers received a call that a man was shot inside a house on Erickson Avenue, just west of South Hamilton Road, around 11:20 p.m.

Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, officers were originally told that a drive-by shooting took place, but detectives determined that the shooting happened inside the house.