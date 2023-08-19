2 recovering after southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are recovering after being shot in the Pine Hills neighborhood Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Officers were called to the 1800 block of Stetson Road shortly before 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired.



Police said minutes later, they responded to a nearby hospital on a report of two walk-in shooting victims, where they found an adult and juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Officers learned the incidents were related.



Police describe their condition as "stable."



No information on a suspect has been released.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police's Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).



