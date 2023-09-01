Police charge 15-year-old student with inducing panic in connection to Hilliard Davidson threat

In a letter to parents Sunday, district leaders said they were made aware of screenshots from an Instagram account threatening the Davidson community.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A 15-year-old female student has been charged with inducing panic after allegedly posting threatening messages to social media.

The announcement comes after the Hilliard City School District announced there would be an increased police presence at Hilliard Davidson High School Monday morning.

The school district said officials began receiving information from concerned parents and students regarding an Instagram account with “disturbing” posts Sunday night. The social media account has since been deleted.

The original screenshots did not reportedly reference Davidson High School or Hilliard City Schools, but the account followed several accounts tied to the school.

Administrators immediately contacted the Hilliard Division of Police. A message was then sent to the school community to alert them of the situation.

The district says another screenshot referencing Davidson was reported minutes after the message was sent.



Police were able to identify the person responsible for making the post and contacted them. The student was taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center overnight, where she remains.

“I want to thank everyone who saw these posts and immediately reported them,” said Superintendent David Stewart. “During an evolving situation like this, our first priority is to work with the police to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We are grateful the Hilliard police acted quickly and were able to make this arrest.”

No weapons were found during a search of the student’s home. Police are continuing to investigate if anyone else is involved.