Hilliard Darby teacher resigns amid allegation of inappropriate relationship with student over 10 years ago

Hilliard City Schools said they were informed of the relationship by the former student during the holiday break.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hillard Darby High School teacher has resigned after the school district was informed of an inappropriate relationship involving a student over a decade ago.

Hilliard Schools Superintendent David Stewart sent out a message to parents Thursday morning regarding the situation.

In the letter, Stewart says the district received a report from the student who was involved during the holiday break.

After learning of the allegations, the district immediately reported the matter to the Hilliard Division of Police and launched its own investigation, which is ongoing. A report was also made with the Ohio Department of Education.

“At Hilliard City Schools, whenever a student or staff member makes a credible accusation about any kind of inappropriate behavior, we take that seriously and we act immediately – that includes conducting a thorough investigation for all such reports and involving other local authorities as needed or required,” Stewart said.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave and directed to have no contact with any students and to stay away from school property.

During the investigation, the district requested and received the teacher’s resignation. Stewart says the teacher worked at Hilliard Darby High School for 22 years.

10TV is not naming the teacher as he has not been charged at this time.

“We are deeply sorry that one of our graduates has been dealing with this, and we appreciate the courage it takes to come forward,” Stewart said. “As disturbing as these allegations are, [Teacher] has a right to due process. We will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities.”

Stewart says the district intends to speak with the students who were in any of the teacher's classes when they return on Jan. 3. Counselors will also be available.