Franklin County public defender charged with possessing child sexual abuse images

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Franklin County Municipal Court public defender was arrested for possessing child sexual abuse images, according to the Grandview Heights Division of Police.

Franklin County Municipal Court records say police received a tip from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office about 39-year-old Stephen Chinn possibly possessing child sexual abuse material on Aug. 2.

Grandview Heights detectives, along with officials from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, executed a search warrant at Chinn's residence on Quay Avenue.

Police say evidence was recovered at the scene showing young girls engaged in sexual acts. Investigators found numerous files believed to be illegal images and/or videos of juveniles nude or being sexually abused.

Chinn was arrested at the scene and he is charged with two felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Police do not believe Chinn had any direct contact with any of the juveniles shown in the images seen by law enforcement.