x
Police: 19-year-old found shot to death at southeast Columbus apartment complex

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were called to the 4600 block of Refugee Road, just east of South Hamilton Road, for an unknown complaint call
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man was found dead inside a southeast Columbus apartment complex Tuesday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were called to the 4600 block of Refugee Road, just east of South Hamilton Road, for an unknown complaint call around 7:10 p.m.

Arriving officers checked a residence where they found Jaijuan Jenkins suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m.

Police are investigating the homicide. No details about a suspect or a motive was released.

Anyone with information regarding Jenkin's homicide is asked to contact the Columbus Homicide Investigation Unit at 614-645-0114 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

