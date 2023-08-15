1 person seriously injured in shooting at east Columbus gas station

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting and any possible suspects involved are unknown at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured during a shooting at a gas station Tuesday evening on the east side of Columbus.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called around 10 p.m. to the Speedway located at the corner of East Livingston Avenue and Brice Road on a report of a shooting.

According to an incident report, the shooting victim called 911 from the store saying he had been shot. He was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition but was later changed to "stable."

During the investigation, police say the victim and a person he was with were both approached by the suspects to purchase marijuana. When the victim approached the suspect's vehicle, he was shot in the leg. After the shooting, the suspects drove away.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.