Third suspect arrested in armed robbery of Dublin mail carrier

DUBLIN, Ohio — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a mail carrier in Dublin earlier this year.

Cody Beasley, 22, was included in an indictment returned in a federal Court on Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. He is currently in federal custody.

On April 4, 21-year-old Mahad Jama and 18-year-old Da'mon May allegedly robbed a mail carrier who was sitting in a USPS vehicle on Sawmill Road in Dublin.

Authorities said Jama approached the work vehicle, showed a gun that May provided him and demanded the carrier's service key. Beasley is accused of aiding and abetting them in the robbery.

Jama and May were arrested at their homes about a week after the robbery.

10TV has previously reported on how thieves use service keys to get inside USPS mailboxes and receptacles to steal checks. The checks are then washed or changed with a new name and new dollar amount, then cashed at a bank.

Beasly was previously in December 2019 for bank fraud, stealing mail and forging checks from August to November. When he was arrested, police found more than 200 stolen checks on him and 500 bank checks in various names at his apartment, along with thousands of dollars, a shotgun and a handgun.