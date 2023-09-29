Franklin County Sheriff's Office announces results of 4-day operation focusing on drug crimes

“Operation BRIDGE” was a four-day operation where officers executed warrants and arrested suspects in drug dealing and human trafficking incidents.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office partnered with state and local agencies in an effort spanning multiple days to help tackle crimes and issues related to drugs in the county.

Law enforcement agencies took part in “Operation BRIDGE,” a four-day operation where officers executed warrants and arrested suspects in drug dealing and human trafficking incidents. It was also an effort with the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

While arrests were made, the sheriff’s office said that the operation also centered around giving individuals the opportunity to connect with resources.

“Operation BRIDGE shows our unwavering commitment to the community. While we must address criminal activity, we also recognize that many individuals find themselves trapped in cycles of addiction and mental health challenges. Our goal is not only to hold them accountable but to help provide support and resources they need to break free from the destructive path they’re on,” said Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

During Operation BRIDGE, the agencies established a location to provide immediate assistance for women involved in prostitution. The resources included drug and alcohol addiction support, mental health counseling and faith-based comfort.

“Operation BRIDGE events this year have seen tremendous success, connecting 233 individuals with substance use disorder to treatment and referring 119 more, “said Kristen Slaper, Deputy Director of Law Enforcement Initiatives for the Ohio Department of Public Safety. “This two-pronged approach of decreasing the demand for drugs and arresting traffickers is absolutely saving lives.”

While Operation BRIDGE was a concentrated effort with the Ohio Department of Public Safety and local agencies, the sheriff’s office said it runs daily programs designed to connect those who are arrested with resources to help them reintegrate into society.

Results of Operation BRIDGE: