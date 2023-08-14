Coroner: Overdose deaths due to cocaine increasing in Franklin County

The last quarter of 2022 saw the number of overdose deaths due to fentanyl decrease, while the number of deaths due to cocaine increased.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine production across the world has reached record heights since the pandemic.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, between 2020 and 2021, cocaine production jumped 35%, the sharpest yearly increase since 2016.

That's a trend Franklin County Coroner Dr. Nathaniel Overmire is seeing in Ohio as well.

“We are still seeing a lot of fentanyl, but we are seeing an increase in the amount of cocaine being used,” said Dr. Overmire.

Once called the greatest drug threat in Ohio by the U.S. Department of Justice, cocaine usage is back on the rise.

“I am very surprised. It is alarming. I'm concerned about this trend,” Dr. Overmire said.

Last week, Columbus police announced their results from a recent crime blitz. Police say they seized 164 grams of cocaine and 153 grams of fentanyl.

However, the problem isn't just in Columbus.

CrimeTracker 10 followed along with Whitehall police who say they are also finding cocaine.

According to the Franklin County Coroner's office, the last quarter of 2022 saw the number of overdose deaths due to fentanyl decrease, while the number of deaths due to cocaine increased.

“I'm looking forward to working with our public health partners to understand why this is trending, why this is being utilized in our community and help prevent it,” Dr. Overmire said.

Dr. Overmire says his office will send out messages to police departments and health officials if there are five or more overdose deaths in a 24-hour period. That is information he hopes will help save lives.