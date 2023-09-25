Crime blitz in northeast Columbus results in 25 arrests, 24 guns seized

Police said "Operation Unity" took place on Sept. 21 in the North Linden, South Linden, Milo-Grogan, King-Lincoln Bronzeville and other areas of northeast Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released the results of an operation designed to crack down on crime in certain parts of the city.

Police said its latest edition of "Operation Unity" took place on Sept. 21 in the North Linden, South Linden, Milo-Grogan, King-Lincoln Bronzeville and other areas on the city's northeast side.

During the operation, 24 guns were taken off the street, adding to the nearly 2,500 guns Columbus officers have seized.

“We are getting bad guys off the streets and we are doing the work so that the community can be safer for everyone,” said Columbus Police Deputy Chief Rock Alli.

Police released the following results of the 24-hour crime blitz:

25 Felony Arrests

22 Arrest Warrants Served

10 Search Warrants Served

24 Firearms Recovered

6 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

45.7 Grams of Fentanyl Seized

30 Grams of Marijuana Seized

18.6 Grams of Cocaine Seized

14 Grams of Methamphetamine Seized

188 Traffic Stops (151 citations issued, 18 driving without a license, 13 operating a vehicle under the influence

“It has a huge impact, not only because we get illegal drugs and guns off the street but also because we are making the community safer. We are constantly arresting the bad guys to get them away from the public,” Alli said.

Mayor Andrew Ginther said his goal is to take as many illegal guns off the streets as possible. Homicides are up in the city year-to-date.

“Quite honestly, last year we had a 33 percent reduction in homicides, the greatest drop in any of the big cities in the country. This year we have 20 homicides at best count right now coming out of domestic violence situation. It's September. There were 4 for all of last year,” Ginther said.

In addition to the felony arrests, officers also spoke to several youths. There were 28 juveniles cited for truancy. Ginther said with an increase in youth violence crime, there needs to be consequences.