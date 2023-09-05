Columbus police announce results of latest crime blitz in city's south and east sides

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday announced the results of its latest operation designed to crack down on crime in certain parts of the city.
Police said “Operation Unity” took place in neighborhoods on the south and east sides of Columbus on Aug. 31 in response to violent crime trends and complaints.
Columbus police started the crime blitz in 2021 with the goal of stopping as much criminal activity as possible. The department collaborated with other law enforcement agencies in Franklin County and performed several operations to crack down on crime in the city and across the county.
Last month’s “Operation Unity” focused on the following neighborhoods:
- Hungarian Village
- Vassor Village
- Deshler Park
- South Side
- Southern Orchards
- Old Oaks
- Livingston Park
- Olde Towne East
Patrol and SWAT officers, drug crimes and traffic operations units, and other agencies worked to execute search warrants and initiate enforcement on firearms and illegal narcotics.
During the operation, Columbus police accomplished the following:
- 16 felony arrests
- 48 arrest warrants served
- Five firearms recovered
- Two stolen vehicles recovered
- 87 grams of marijuana seized
- 26 grams of crack cocaine seized
- A gram of cocaine seized
- 17 ecstasy pills seized
- 157 traffic stops
- 148 traffic citations issued
- 73 driving without a license
- Three operating a vehicle under the influence
Additionally, authorities conducted a citywide “Junk Car Blitz” where law enforcement officers removed abandoned vehicles from neighborhood streets. Columbus police said 198 vehicles were impounded across the city.