Columbus police announce results of latest crime blitz in city's south and east sides

Columbus police started the crime blitz in 2021 with the goal of stopping as much criminal activity as possible.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday announced the results of its latest operation designed to crack down on crime in certain parts of the city.

Police said “Operation Unity” took place in neighborhoods on the south and east sides of Columbus on Aug. 31 in response to violent crime trends and complaints.

Columbus police started the crime blitz in 2021 with the goal of stopping as much criminal activity as possible. The department collaborated with other law enforcement agencies in Franklin County and performed several operations to crack down on crime in the city and across the county.

Last month’s “Operation Unity” focused on the following neighborhoods:

Hungarian Village

Vassor Village

Deshler Park

South Side

Southern Orchards

Old Oaks

Livingston Park

Olde Towne East

Patrol and SWAT officers, drug crimes and traffic operations units, and other agencies worked to execute search warrants and initiate enforcement on firearms and illegal narcotics.

During the operation, Columbus police accomplished the following:

16 felony arrests

48 arrest warrants served

Five firearms recovered

Two stolen vehicles recovered

87 grams of marijuana seized

26 grams of crack cocaine seized

A gram of cocaine seized

17 ecstasy pills seized

157 traffic stops

148 traffic citations issued

73 driving without a license

Three operating a vehicle under the influence