Man arrested after Franklin County deputies find stolen baseball cards, fentanyl in car

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man was arrested after Franklin County deputies said they found thousands of dollars worth of stolen baseball cards along with drugs, "criminal tools" and a mask when they stopped him in his car on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said 40-year-old Brock Heuser was stopped at 3 a.m. on Evergreen Terrace, just south of West Broad Street.

In addition to the stolen baseball cards, deputies said they also found narcotics, including fentanyl, inside the vehicle.

The sheriff's office is investigating whether the stolen cards are connected to a recent burglary of a Central Ohio card shop.

Deputies are also looking into if the items in the car and the mask were used in recent thefts of catalytic converters.

The sheriff's office said Heuser is charged with theft, possession of drugs and identity theft out of Sunday's stop.