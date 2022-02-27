62-year-old man beaten, robbed at east Columbus ATM; police searching for suspect

The suspect came up to the victim from behind, said he had a gun and demanded the victim's property, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man accused of beating and robbing a 62-year-old at an ATM last year.

On Dec. 17, 2021, around 4:10 a.m., the 62-year-old rode his bicycle to an ATM at the Huntington Bank located at 6127 East Livingston Avenue in east Columbus.

Police said the suspect approached the man from behind with his right hand in his pocket. He told the 62-year-old that he had a gun and demanded his property.

The man refused to cooperate and started arguing with the suspect.

Police said the suspect beat the 62-year-old for several minutes, leaving injuries to the man’s face. The suspect then took the man’s wallet, ID and debit card.

Police described the suspect to be a man between the age of 20 and 25, being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and having a thin build. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark-colored shirt and sagging pants.

Police also released images of the suspect that were captured by surveillance video.