Columbus man working to save love of his life, who is in Ukraine

As Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine, a Columbus man is hoping to save the woman he loves from the violence.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine, a Columbus man is hoping to save the woman he loves from the violence.

Through all the photographs Philip Hurst has taken, his most prized shots are of the love of his life.

"I met Olga on March 12th, the first time we ever made contact with each other,” he said.

The two met almost a year ago through business. They’re both videographers and content producers. Philip lives in Columbus, while Olga Ganay lives in Kyiv, Ukraine.

This love story grew as the paint was separated by more than 5,000 miles away -- and grew even more last September.

"It turned into me going to Ukraine with my grandfather's ring to ask her to marry me followed by a yes,” said Hurst. But several days ago, their love story was put on hold.



The place he knows as pure happiness now, the center of pain and suffering.

"The bomb just shattering and went through the corner of the building, that's the building where we'd go down and get coffee in the morning. Literally right across the street from her house,” he said.

Hurst said Olga is hiding inside her building scared to leave because Russian troops are on the ground. The two have been able to talk daily. He told 10tv he received a message from her saying “there's firing outside I need to pay attention”.

Philip has seen the outpouring of social media posts, rallies, and other actions taken by people around the world, but he said that’s not what the people of Ukraine need at this moment.

"They need guns they need food they need air support they need artillery they need people,” he said. Their love story has changed because of war but Hurst won't give up on hope.

"Regardless as a human, the right thing to do is to step in and help somebody,” he said.