Police: Group assaults man, woman while inside Ohio State parking garage

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were assaulted while walking in a parking garage at The Ohio State University early Sunday morning, according to a safety notice issued by the school.

The reported assault happened around 2:10 a.m. inside the Ohio Union South Parking Garage, located at 1759 North High Street.

A man and woman were walking back to their car inside the parking garage when they encountered an unknown man who made inappropriate comments toward the woman, according to police.

That then led to an argument between the two men.

During the altercation, police said a group of six to eight people then joined the suspect and assaulted the man and woman by knocking them to the ground.

Police said the suspects stole one of their cell phones before leaving the area. Reports indicate the suspects left in two vehicles: a black four-door Sedan and a blue Honda four-door sedan.

The man and woman who were assaulted were not students or staff members at Ohio State.