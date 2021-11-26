Franklin County Prosecutor speaks about challenges as Columbus sees record number of homicides

As of Nov. 26, there have been 179 homicides in the city. Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack talks about the challenges his office is seeing this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has surpassed the highest-ever number of homicides in a calendar year. The number of homicides has had a big impact on city leaders, the community and the police department.

Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack says it's been a tough year for the city.

“The biggest problem is that the crime wave in Central Ohio doesn't seem to be abating. We have to be responsible for it,” he explained.

In an exclusive interview with 10TV's Lacey Crisp, Tyack spoke about the challenges facing his office, one year after he was voted in.



“One of the big changes that our office (has) made is that we are willing to consider charging a police officer who shoots someone and shouldn't have,” he said.



Tyack, who was a judge for 24 years, said he wanted to make changes in the way the prosecutor's office handled cases, specifically those involving law enforcement.



“We feel like it is our job to let the community know, especially the African-American community that they are not fair game for a police officer,” he said.



Tyack was elected shortly before the shooting deaths of Casey Goodson and Andre Hill, both of which were killed at the hands of law enforcement. Special prosecutors have been appointed in both cases.