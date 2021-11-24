17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting near Blacklick

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy died in a drive-by shooting near Blacklick Wednesday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Police said officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Norworth Road just after 5 p.m.
Officers found Jakwan Radford suffering from gunshot wounds.
Radford was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was pronounced dead before 6 p.m.
Police did not provide information about a possible suspect.
Investigators are attempting to determine the circumstances around the shooting.
The deadly shooting marks Columbus’ 178th homicide in 2021, surpassing the highest ever recorded in a calendar year.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.
___
Editor's Note: 10TV previously reported the highest number of homicides recorded in Columbus in a calendar year was 175 (reported in 2020). The Columbus Division of Police issued an update on Nov. 19, saying its records changed to reflect 177 homicides occurred last year due to delayed deaths and one reclassification.