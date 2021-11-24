17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting near Blacklick

The deadly shooting marks Columbus’ 178th homicide in 2021, surpassing the highest ever recorded in a calendar year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy died in a drive-by shooting near Blacklick Wednesday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Norworth Road just after 5 p.m.

Officers found Jakwan Radford suffering from gunshot wounds.

Radford was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was pronounced dead before 6 p.m.

Police did not provide information about a possible suspect.

Investigators are attempting to determine the circumstances around the shooting.

The deadly shooting marks Columbus’ 178th homicide in 2021, surpassing the highest ever recorded in a calendar year.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

