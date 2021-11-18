New program aims to help central Ohio police officers deal with stress of job

The peer response program is being set up in Reynoldsburg and several central Ohio police departments will have access to it.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A new peer response program is being set up in Reynoldsburg as a way for police officers to help each other deal with the stress of the job.

The Columbus Division of Police has had a peer response team for years, but now several of the suburban departments are joining together to train and create a team for other officers to go to if they need help.

In order to set up the team, they needed a clinician. Reynoldsburg police just hired a social worker to help with referrals and will head up the team.

“We take people that are just normal human beings and we train them to do what their body tells them not to do. They are running in when everyone else is running out. They are exposed to things the normal person isn't going to see, not just every once in a while, but it's part of their job,” explained Reynoldsburg Deputy Chief Rhonda Grizzell.

They are calling the team the Metro Peer Consortium.

Gahanna, Whitehall, Grove City, Dublin and Hilliard police departments are all a part of the team as well.