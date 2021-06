One person was killed and another person injured in a shooting in northeast Columbus.

Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Sigsbee Avenue just before 10:10 p.m.

According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to a hospital. That person's condition is unknown at this time.