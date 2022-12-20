Police: Officers return fire, killing suspected meth dealer who fled raid

Officers and deputies involved in the shooting wore body cameras and footage will be given to the Ohio BCI for investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Law enforcement officers in Marion County fatally shot a suspected meth dealer who allegedly fired shots at police Tuesday morning.

The Marion Police Department said officers and sheriff's deputies with the Marion County Special Response Team executed a search warrant around 5 a.m. at the suspect's home, located in the 200 block of North Swain in the Village of LaRue.

When law enforcement arrived, the suspect left his house on foot towards nearby railroad tracks and was armed with at least three semiautomatic handguns.

The suspect later began walking down the railroad tracks while screaming at police.

Police said officers pleaded with the suspect to drop his weapons and deployed a K-9 in an attempt to end the standoff without gunfire. The suspect then opened fire and shot at the K-9 and officers.

Officers returned fire and struck the suspect, who died after being transported to the hospital. No officers, including the K-9, were injured in the shooting.