Police: Man killed, woman injured in Hilltop shooting; suspect in custody

Additional information about what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured on the city’s west side early Monday morning.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 200 block of South Eureka Avenue, just north of Sullivant Avenue, around 4:05 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead by medics. The woman was taken to the hospital and her condition was described as stable.

Police say the suspect was arrested in the area of Wharton and Harmon avenues.

