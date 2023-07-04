Jury finds Columbus man guilty in 2021 death of his girlfriend

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County jury found a Columbus man guilty of shooting and killing his girlfriend on the city’s west side more than a year ago.
On Aug. 19, 2021, police were called to an apartment in the 3700 block of Eakin Road in the Hilltop neighborhood. Officers found 34-year-old Alyse Edwards with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
Witnesses told police that they heard a loud argument between 33-year-old Cortez Jackson and Edwards before a loud noise was made. Edwards was then seen stumbling out of her apartment bleeding profusely.
She was taken to the hospital where she died a short time later.
Jackson had three children, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, and a toddler was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.
Jackson was charged with two counts of murder with a three-year firearm specification, tampering with evidence with a one-year firearm specification and having weapons while under disability.
The jury found Jackson guilty on most of the charges. He was acquitted on the second murder charge.
Jackson will be sentenced on June 1 and could face 18 years to life in prison.