Jury finds Columbus man guilty in 2021 death of his girlfriend

Cortez Jackson will be sentenced on June 1 and could face 18 years to life in prison.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County jury found a Columbus man guilty of shooting and killing his girlfriend on the city’s west side more than a year ago.

On Aug. 19, 2021, police were called to an apartment in the 3700 block of Eakin Road in the Hilltop neighborhood. Officers found 34-year-old Alyse Edwards with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Witnesses told police that they heard a loud argument between 33-year-old Cortez Jackson and Edwards before a loud noise was made. Edwards was then seen stumbling out of her apartment bleeding profusely.

She was taken to the hospital where she died a short time later.

Jackson had three children, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, and a toddler was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Jackson was charged with two counts of murder with a three-year firearm specification, tampering with evidence with a one-year firearm specification and having weapons while under disability.

The jury found Jackson guilty on most of the charges. He was acquitted on the second murder charge.