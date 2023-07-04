Columbus police to focus on bars, clubs in effort to prevent violence during holiday weekend

So far in 2023, there have been 44 homicides in Columbus, compared to 30 at this time last year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is focusing on two types of businesses to curb crime during the holiday weekend.

Deputy Chief Smith Weir said the city has seen an increase at bars and after-hours clubs. In an attempt to prevent violence this weekend, Weir said the police department will be targeting those areas.

“We have been talking to all of our partner agencies. We will see an increase in visibility around liquor establishments this weekend, as is customary during holiday weekends. I think you will see a more concerted effort,” Weir said.

Behind the scenes, Weir said command staff members are working on ways to adjust patrols and find other ways to prevent violence.

“We are constantly challenging ourselves about how can we drive down crime more? How can we get the shootings to stop?” Weir said.

The plan comes as police are investigating five homicides within a 48-hour period earlier this week.