Man arrested, charged with murder of 15-year-old girl in west Columbus shooting

Franklin County Municipal Court documents say that 18-year-old Kevin Lopez caused 15-year-old Maria Guerra-Sandoval's death by means of a semi-automatic handgun.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody following a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl dead earlier this week in west Columbus.

Kevin Lopez, 18, was arrested and charged with the murder of 15-year-old Maria Guerra-Sandoval, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Franklin County Municipal Court documents say that Lopez caused her death by means of a semi-automatic handgun.

Police said officers received a call about a female victim who was found outside in the 4700 block of Sullivant Avenue and did not appear to be breathing around 5:25 p.m. on April 3.

When officers arrived, they found Guerra-Sandoval unresponsive and suffering from an injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified her as a student within Columbus City Schools.

According to court records, Lopez claimed Guerra-Sandoval shot herself, but detectives believe through evidence contradictory to his statement that the wounds were not self inflicted.

During Lopez's arraignment, his defense attorney said he had turned 18 years old the week of the incident and he is a junior at Franklinton Prep High School.