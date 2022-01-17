Columbus police searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery of convenience store

Police said the two suspects walked into a store in the 1400 block of North High Street on Sunday around 7:15 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who robbed a convenience store over the weekend.

One suspect entered the store, pretending to be a customer. The second suspect entered the store, revealed a gun, pressed it up against the clerk's head and threatened to kill him, according to police.

While the clerk was held at gunpoint, the first suspect emptied the cash register. The two left the store with a small amount of cash.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing a blue and black hoodie and is between 15 and 19 years old. The second suspect is described as a male wearing a white Air Jordan hoodie and is between 18 and 23 years old.