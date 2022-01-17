Police: Circleville parents charged after 1-year-old ingests fentanyl, dies

Police said Nicholas Lee and Brianna Roush have been arrested and charged after their 1-year-old child died after ingesting fentanyl.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Two Circleville parents are facing multiple charges after police said their 1-year-old died after ingesting fentanyl on Sunday.

The Circleville Police Department reported receiving a call from the Ohio Health Berger Emergency Department about a child who was not breathing. The child's 3-year-old sibling was also brought in who was sick and vomiting.

The younger child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 3-year-old was monitored throughout the evening and later released to family members.

According to police, an investigation uncovered that both children ingested fentanyl at the family's Circleville apartment in the 100 block of West High Street.

A search warrant was conducted where multiple items were found. Police said those items tested positive for fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.

The parents, Nicholas Lee and Brianna Roush, both admitted using and selling narcotics, including fentanyl and crack cocaine, according to police. The parents claimed they did not know how the children got the drugs.