14-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting

According to Columbus police, the teen was driven to the Speedway gas station located at 2240 East Livingston Avenue after being shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old was injured in an east Columbus shooting Monday evening.

According to Columbus police, the teen was driven to the Speedway gas station located at 2240 East Livingston Avenue after being shot.

A call about the shooting was received just after 7:10 p.m.

Police did not have an exact location on where the teen was shot, but reported the teen was walking on foot with another person when they were shot.

The teen was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their condition is described as stable.