Man accused of fatally shooting of Columbus mosque leader charged in 7-count indictment

John Wooden Jr. is charged in connection with the murder of Mohamed Hassan Adam.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of fatally shooting a Columbus mosque leader last year has been indicted on seven charges in Franklin County Common Pleas Court this week.

According to court documents filed Thursday, 46-year-old John Wooden Jr. has been indicted with two counts of murder and one count each of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated murder, unlawful use of a weapon and having a weapon under disability.

In February, the Columbus Division of Police announced Wooden is charged in connection with the murder of Mohamed Hassan Adam.

Adam was reported missing on Dec. 22, 2021, after he never arrived to pick up his child from daycare.

Investigators said Adam was last seen leaving his mosque in a yellow van that night. Two days later, his body was found inside the van near a wooded area off of Windsor Avenue.

An autopsy report showed Adam died from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head.

Police said Wooden was identified as a suspect based on a business transaction he had with Adam. Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was race or faith-based.

While executing a search warrant at Wooden’s residence, police found a gun that was tested and came back as a match to shell casings found at the scene.

Wooden was arrested when he returned to his home while police were conducting the search warrant.

Wooden appeared in court Monday and was given a $2 million bond.

In addition, the judge also ordered Wooden to have no contact with Adam’s family, no further acts of violence and to stay away from the scene of the incident.

Police said Wooden is being considered a suspect in several other crimes that are currently being investigated.