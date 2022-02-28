Judge sets $2 million bond for man charged with killing Columbus mosque leader

John Wooden is charged with the murder of Mohamed Hassan Adam.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of killing a Columbus mosque leader last year was given a $2 million bond during a court appearance on Monday.

Last week, the Columbus Division of Police announced 46-year-old John Wooden Jr. is charged with the murder of Mohamed Hassan Adam.

Adam was reported missing on Dec. 22, 2021, after he never arrived to pick up his child from daycare.

Investigators said Adam was last seen leaving his mosque in a yellow van that night. Two days later, his body was found inside the van near a wooded area off of Windsor Avenue.

An autopsy report showed Adam died from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head.

Police said Wooden was identified as a suspect based on a business transaction he had with Adam. Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was race or faith-based.

While executing a search warrant at Wooden’s residence, police found a gun that was tested and came back as a match to shell casings found at the scene.

Wooden was arrested when he returned to his home while police were conducting the search warrant.

During his court appearance, the judge also ordered Wooden to have no contact with Adam’s family, no further acts of violence and to stay away from the scene of the incident.

Police said Wooden is being considered a suspect in several other crimes that are currently being investigated.