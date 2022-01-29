Man charged with murder in 17-year-old girl's shooting death in southeast Columbus

DeVaughn Morgan is accused of shooting Yazmink Speer Thursday evening outside an apartment in the 4600 block of Refugee Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 24-year-old Columbus man was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl on the southeast side of the city earlier this week.

DeVaughn Morgan is accused of shooting Yazmink Speer Thursday evening outside an apartment in the 4600 block of Refugee Road.

Speer was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. She died early the next morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

According to court documents, detectives learned during the investigation that Morgan was the father of Speer's 3-month-old baby.

Court records state Morgan changed his story multiple times during an interview but did admit to placing a handgun inside the apartment and then selling it to an unknown individual the next day.