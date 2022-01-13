Shooting suspect accused of killing man, injuring 2 others arrested in western Ohio

The shooting happened on the 1400 block of South Hamilton Road near a shopping plaza just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 13.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a 40-year-old man accused of killing another man in a southeast Columbus shooting that injured two other people in mid-January.

Bruce Newby is charged with murder for the death of 32-year-old Billy White.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South Hamilton Road near a shopping plaza just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were dispatched to the Next Level Lounge on the report of an armed group arguing and fighting in the parking lot before shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Billy White in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was pronounced dead at 2:32 a.m.

Officers at the scene also found two more victims, a 65-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man. The woman was taken to Mount Carmel East and the man drove himself to Grant Medical Center.

Police say White was out celebrating his birthday with friends when an argument began inside the bar and continued out into the parking lot where the shooting occurred.

In an update Tuesday, Columbus police said Newby was arrested Monday on the west side of the state in Preble County.