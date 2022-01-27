17-year-old girl dies after being shot in southeast Columbus

Police said she was shot Thursday and hospitalized in critical condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A teenage girl has died after she was shot Thursday evening in southeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the shooting scene in the 4600 block of Refugee Road around 5:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found 17-year-old Yazmink Speer suffering from a gunshot wound.

Speer was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. Due to her condition, police said they were unable to interview her.

In an update Friday afternoon, police said Speer died overnight around 3 a.m. The homicide unit is now investigating this incident.

This is the eighth homicide in the city this year.