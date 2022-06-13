4-year-old boy killed in Portsmouth shooting

The shooting happened Sunday night in the 1800 block of Grant Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 4-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Portsmouth Sunday night.

The Portsmouth Police Department said officers were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street around 11:35 p.m. in reference to shots fired. A second caller told police that someone had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found that 4-year-old Zsailynn Conley had been shot.

Medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department transported Conley to the Southern Ohio Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Portsmouth Chief of Police Debby Brewer said the shooting was not accidental. Brewer said they have not identified a suspect at this time.