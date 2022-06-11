Records: Man admits to role in Galloway aggravated robbery that led 2 men being fatally shot

Mason Bray is accused of fatally shooting two men two weeks ago on Idlebrook Place in Galloway.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the shooting deaths of two men in Galloway two weeks ago.

Mason Bray was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of 19-year-old Trintan Mendoza and 21-year-old Francisco Rodriguez.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office were called to the 300 block of Idlebrook Place around 11:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found Mendoza and Rodriguez had been shot multiple times inside a home. The sheriff's office said the two were recently living at the address.

Medics from the Prairie Township Fire Department pronounced both men dead at the scene.

Surveillance video captured Bray leaving the scene in a red 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Last week, detectives received a tip that Bray reportedly painted his truck black. The truck was later recovered at Bray's father's home near Grove City.

Records state that detectives recovered a receipt from a search warrant and surveillance photos from an Auto Zone documenting the purchase of black spray paint by Bray.

During an interview with detectives Thursday, Bray admitted his role in the aggravated robbery at the home on Idlebrook Place.