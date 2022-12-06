Man fatally shot inside Tuttle mall, 1 in custody

Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said there were multiple people inside Sole Stop at the time of the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting inside The Mall at Tuttle Crossing Sunday afternoon.

Columbus Division of Police Sgt. Joe Albert said dispatchers received multiple calls about a shooting inside Sole Stop just after 2:40 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man inside the shoe store who was struck at least once. He was pronounced dead at 3:03 p.m.

Sgt. Albert said there were multiple people inside Sole Stop at the time of the shooting. Officers also went through other stores inside the mall to clear people out and make sure no one else was involved in the incident.

A man -- who police believe to be the suspect -- is in custody. At this time, police do not know the relationship between the person in custody and the victim.

The shooting was an isolated incident and did not involve an active shooter, Sgt. Albert said. It is also unknown whether any weapons were recovered from the scene.

Sgt. Albert called the scene "chaotic" when officers arrived. He also said it may have been traumatic to those who were there shopping.

"Everyone is shopping on a Sunday inside a shoe store and doesn't think this would happen," Sgt. Albert said.

Detectives are reviewing video evidence and interviewing workers who witnessed the shooting.