Court docs: Man parked outside of Grove City Meijer accused of masturbating in front of teen girls

Russell Nitsch Jr. was arrested and charged with two counts of public indecency.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A 67-year-old man has been charged after allegedly masturbating in front of two teenage girls while sitting in his van at a Meijer parking lot in Grove City.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the Meijer store located at 2811 London Groveport Road on June 4 around 6 p.m.

An arriving officer spoke to two girls, ages 14 and 17, who said they were sitting in their mother's car while she was shopping.

The 17-year-old said there was a vehicle two spots away from them that was parked in reverse to be even with her vehicle.

The teen said she noticed the man's right hand was moving up and down in a way that indicated he was masturbating. She said she gave the man "the finger" and when he did not react, she began recording him.

The teen recorded two 15-second clips, which was submitted as evidence to police.

The man, later identified as Russell Nitsch Jr., drove away moments later.