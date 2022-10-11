23 Ohioans indicted as part of drug ring involving fentanyl, cocaine and meth

The government has seized more than $1.7 million and 50 firearms in connection to the investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve defendants and 28 new charges have been added to a federal narcotics conspiracy case in central Ohio, bringing the total to 23 individuals charged.

In July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced 11 people were arrested for allegedly distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Authorities said the alleged drug dealing took place within 1,000 feet of Burroughs Elementary School in Columbus.

The new indictment includes the addition of co-conspirators with dealing the same drugs in addition to methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, Xanax and Oxycodone.

The indictment alleged the organization sold drugs from January 2008 until this year out of a local residence and distributed larger amount to regional drug traffickers.

Two defendants are also accused of distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine that resulted in serious bodily harm to a victim, who ultimately died of an overdose.

As part of the investigation, state and federal law enforcement officers have executed more than 20 search warrants at various locations seizing more than $1.7 million in alleged drug proceeds.

While executing one of those warrants at Car-Go storage units, officials discovered at least $1.2 million in cash. Searches of residences yielded 47 firearms, diamonds, Rolex watches and additional cash.

Those originally charged include:

Cordell A. Washington, 35, of Columbus

Patrick M. Saultz, 44, of Columbus

David E. Price, 53, of Columbus

Allison E. Smith, 27, of Columbus

Tavaryyuan Johnson, 22, of Columbus

Tyler N. Bourdo, 28, of Columbus

Alexis C. Lewis, 30, of Columbus

Michael Fowler, 45, of Canton

Carmela Brooks, 48, of Canton

Dustin A. Speakman, 32, of Columbus

Danny G. Mullins, 53, of Columbus

Defendants added in the new indictment include:

Robert E. Tinsely III, 22, of Columbus

Priscilla L. Washington, 58, Columbus

Lauren E. Brezney, 29, Shallotte, N.C./Columbus

Brittany A. Williams, 36, Columbus

Gabriel R. Smith, 34, Canal Winchester

Robert L. Pyles, 45, Columbus

Mitchell A. Powers, 33, Columbus

Vincent T. Griffin, 50, Reynoldsburg

Caitlin R. Duff, 27, Columbus

Michael D. Burton, 39, Columbus

Brian K. Long II, 32, Columbus

Anthony B. Frierson, 31, Columbus

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said 22 are charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, Xanax and Oxycodone.