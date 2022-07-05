Feds: 11 arrested for fentanyl, cocaine drug ring in central Ohio

More than $1.5 million in cash, 44 firearms, seven vehicles and a motorcycle were also confiscated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly a dozen people were arrested last week for allegedly distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine in central Ohio.

The 11 people, eight men and three women, were indicted by a federal grand jury and the arrests happened between June 29 and July 1, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio

Those arrested are:

Cordell A. Washington, 35, of Columbus

Patrick M. Saultz, 44, of Columbus

David E. Price, 53, of Columbus

Allison E. Smith, 27, of Columbus

Tavaryyuan Johnson, 22, of Columbus

Tyler N. Bourdo, 28, of Columbus

Alexis C. Lewis, 30, of Columbus

Michael Fowler, 45, of Canton

Carmela Brooks, 48, of Canton

Dustin A. Speakman, 32, of Columbus

Danny G. Mullins, 53, of Columbus

Federal authorities said all 11 are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base, which is punishable by at least 10 years to life in prison.

The 12-count indictment alleges that some of the dealings over the past two years took place within 1000 feet of Burroughs Elementary School in Columbus.

As part of the conspiracy, the suspects created a Limited Liability Companies in order to create new bank accounts to deposit their drug money.

The indictment alleges that the drug trafficking organization sold drugs out of local residences to customers and distributed larger amounts to regional drug traffickers.

“We’ve reached this milestone in this ongoing two-year investigation through meticulous and determined work by federal, local and state law enforcement agencies working together,” said Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “In this case, it appears the perpetrators of this offense had no regard for the children in the community as they allegedly dealt drugs within 1,000 feet of an elementary school.”