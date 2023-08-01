14-year-old boy injured in southwest Columbus shooting

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of West Mound Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in southwest Columbus early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Mound Street shortly after 1 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Police found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. Columbus police believe the suspect is between the ages of 15 and 17.