Police: One in critical condition following South Linden shooting

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue around 9:43 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. An officer at the scene told 10TV that the victim is expected to survive.

There's no word on any suspects at this time.