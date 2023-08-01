1 injured, 1 charged following shooting in Franklinton neighborhood

Ja'Lynn Davis was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 28-year-old woman has been charged in a shooting that left one person injured in the Franklinton neighborhood late Saturday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 400 block of West State Street shortly after 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the head and leg.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment. Police said the victim is expected to survive her injuries.

According to officers, the victim said she got into a physical confrontation with Ja'Lynn Davis before Davis grabbed a gun and shot her multiple times.