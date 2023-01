According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street at approximately 2:50 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot by his wife in east Columbus Saturday afternoon.

The injured man was taken to Grant Medical Center and is stable, police say.

The woman, who is accused of shooting him, is now in custody.