12 guns, $35,000 worth of drugs seized during Hilliard trafficking investigation

Mario Graves, 31, was charged with first-degree felony trafficking with more charges pending.

HILLIARD, Ohio — More than $35,000 worth of opioids and a dozen guns were seized following an investigation by the Hilliard Division of Police on Thursday.

According to police, search warrants were conducted at three area residences. Officers seized 12 guns, including AR-15 and AK-47 rifles, and thousands of rounds of ammunition. One of the guns was stolen from Pennsylvania.

Police responded to one of the residences, located in the 5000 block of Cloudberry Pass in Columbus, two months ago on a report of shots being fired at the door.

During the search, police found 900 pills of Oxycodone Hydrochloride, also known as Percocet. Police estimate the pills have a street value of more than $35,000.

Police said the investigation also found $42,000 in cash and $4,000 in cryptocurrency. More than 15 pounds of marijuana, dozens of THC edibles and cartridges were also seized.

The investigation was conducted in partnership with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.