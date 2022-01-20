Columbus man charged in 2020 murder sentenced to 41 years to life

Jaylon Walker was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Devontay Stanton in July 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man who was convicted of murder in the shooting death of another man in 2020 has been sentenced.

A judge sentenced Jaylon Walker to 41 years to life in prison.

In July 2020, police were called to the 2600 block of Audubon Road, north of East Hudson Street and Interstate 71.

The victim, Devontay Stanton, was found shot inside a home. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Walker, 23, was arrested about a month later.

A jury found Walker guilty on several charges, including murder, felonious assault, kidnapping and improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation. Walker was also found guilty on two additional charges of robbery and grand theft of of a firewarm from two unrelated incidents.