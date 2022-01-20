Police: Photo of gun being pointed at Marysville officer posted online

Police added the suspects were seen handling firearms they are prohibited from possessing.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Marysville Division of Police is investigating after a photo was posted to social media showing a gun being pointed at an officer.

According to police, the suspects aimed a handgun at the officer, without the officer’s knowledge, in the 600 block of E. 6th Street on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, police served a search warrant for aggravated menacing and improper handling of a firearm.