Police: 1 killed in shooting at west Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting Thursday night in west Columbus, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Officers were called on a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Avonia Drive around 8:50 p.m., located at the River Pointe Apartments.



Police say one person was transported to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in critical condition. They were later pronounced dead at 10:01 p.m.



There is no suspect information at this time.



This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we learn more.